-$0.32 EPS Expected for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.51). Farfetch reported earnings per share of ($6.53) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 95.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.62). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Farfetch stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.30. 4,689,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,520,548. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.74. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 3.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Farfetch by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Farfetch by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Farfetch by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

