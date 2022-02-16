-$0.26 EPS Expected for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) will report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.25). Entasis Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.83). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Entasis Therapeutics.

ETTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 25,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,711. Entasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 55,834 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

