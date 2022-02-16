-$0.26 EPS Expected for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) will report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.25). Entasis Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.83). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Entasis Therapeutics.
ETTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 55,834 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.
Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile
Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.
