$0.25 EPS Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital also posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monroe Capital.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRCC. B. Riley raised Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Monroe Capital stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 30,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,142. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $238.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.26.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.
About Monroe Capital
Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
