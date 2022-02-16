-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). MongoDB reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.74). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.00.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 6,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.14, for a total transaction of $3,374,941.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total value of $194,177.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,864 shares of company stock valued at $78,398,007. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB opened at $445.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.26 and a beta of 0.80. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $450.51 and its 200-day moving average is $462.86.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

