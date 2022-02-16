$0.10 EPS Expected for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is ($0.62). Sunrun posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $1.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunrun.

Get Sunrun alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.58.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,073,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,758,703. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sunrun has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $84.81.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $290,162.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $74,726.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,700 shares of company stock worth $1,245,115. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,121,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $955,037,000 after purchasing an additional 89,655 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.4% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 17,087,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,141,000 after buying an additional 73,649 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 97.1% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,208,000 after buying an additional 4,336,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,432,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,243,000 after buying an additional 772,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunrun (RUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.