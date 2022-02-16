-$0.10 EPS Expected for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) to post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Sonnet BioTherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sonnet BioTherapeutics.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,301. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.57. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 219,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 3,064.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 481,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 416.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 565,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

