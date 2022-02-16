-$0.10 EPS Expected for MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MediciNova’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). MediciNova posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MediciNova.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNOV. StockNews.com raised MediciNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $10.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,020 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 102,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 33,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

