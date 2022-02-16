-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) to post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Minim’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). Minim reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Minim will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Minim.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MINM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Minim from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Northland Securities started coverage on Minim in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Minim from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

MINM stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 21,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,310. Minim has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. The company has a market cap of $64.20 million, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 0.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minim during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Minim by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minim during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Minim during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minim in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

