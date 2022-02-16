$0.03 EPS Expected for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). SkyWest posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SkyWest.
SKYW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lowered SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.
Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.57. The company had a trading volume of 536,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $29.11 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.19.
About SkyWest
SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
