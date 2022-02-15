Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

ZYXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of ZYXI stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.50. 3,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,618. Zynex has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $286.94 million, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Zynex by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zynex by 4.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Zynex by 8.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Zynex by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Zynex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

