Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.
ZYXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.
Shares of ZYXI stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.50. 3,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,618. Zynex has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $286.94 million, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Zynex
Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zynex (ZYXI)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.