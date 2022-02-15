ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,265,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 98,696 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $100,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Macquarie raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.62.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.48. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.13.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

