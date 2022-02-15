Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Reduced by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 18.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis stock opened at $196.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $92.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.03.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,149 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

