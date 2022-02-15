Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Zillow Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities cut shares of Zillow Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $57.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

