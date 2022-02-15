Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Announces Earnings Results

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS.
NASDAQ:ZD opened at $100.76 on Tuesday. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $98.48 and a 12-month high of $147.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.84.
A number of research analysts have commented on ZD shares. Wedbush started coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.
About Ziff Davis
Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.
