Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Announces Earnings Results

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS.

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $100.76 on Tuesday. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $98.48 and a 12-month high of $147.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.84.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZD shares. Wedbush started coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Teresa A. Harris acquired 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

