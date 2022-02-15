Zero 1-Day Volume Tops $25,750.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, Zero has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0831 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $919,887.28 and approximately $25,750.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.53 or 0.00285676 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00076622 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00097457 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004391 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,070,322 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

