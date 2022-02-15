Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) SVP Sells $30,188.23 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $30,188.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dimitris Voliotis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Dimitris Voliotis sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $606,300.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 274,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,533. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.10.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

