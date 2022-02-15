Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) SVP Sells $30,188.23 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $30,188.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Dimitris Voliotis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 20th, Dimitris Voliotis sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $606,300.00.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 274,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,533. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.10.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
