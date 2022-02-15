Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) PT Raised to $128.00 at UBS Group

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZEN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zendesk from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. dropped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zendesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.30.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $116.39 on Friday. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $159.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.80 and a 200-day moving average of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.34, for a total transaction of $548,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $87,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,509 shares of company stock worth $11,244,847. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

