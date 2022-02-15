Zacks Investment Research Upgrades StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) to “Strong-Buy”

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STEP. Raymond James cut shares of StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of STEP opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.98. StepStone Group has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $55.19.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.40 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 66,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $3,447,576.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 332,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $17,237,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,862,470 shares of company stock worth $96,531,820. 35.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 221.5% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the third quarter worth about $1,186,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,246,000 after acquiring an additional 74,375 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the third quarter worth about $663,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 42.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the period.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StepStone Group (STEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.