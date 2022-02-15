Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Buy

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $512.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 68.35% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFLT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 22,623 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 65,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.