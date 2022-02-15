Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) to “Buy”

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

ICL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ICL Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICL Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of ICL stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.17. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.58.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ICL Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 693,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 50,916 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ICL Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 988,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 136,602 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 348,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 28,948 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new position in ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth about $926,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,608,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

