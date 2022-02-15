Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

CLRB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.08.

CLRB opened at $0.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 64.5% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 13.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,011,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 118,711 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the second quarter worth $59,000. Sabby Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 426,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 93,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

