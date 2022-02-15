Zacks Investment Management Takes Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 9.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Standex International by 106.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Standex International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 6.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of SXI opened at $105.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.85. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $86.30 and a twelve month high of $121.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

