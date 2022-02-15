Zacks Investment Management Takes Position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agenus by 37.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,250,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 339,057 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Agenus by 8.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 188,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agenus by 26.6% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Agenus by 51.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Agenus by 170.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 46,324 shares during the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agenus alerts:

In related news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $603.55 million, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.20. Agenus Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33.

AGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Agenus in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.