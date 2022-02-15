Zacks Investment Management Has $300,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,372,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 59.0% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 50.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $85,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC opened at $272.27 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.23.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

