Zacks Investment Management Has $281,000 Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,690,129,000 after acquiring an additional 436,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,431,617,000 after buying an additional 242,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,610,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $904,975,000 after buying an additional 136,667 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,783,000 after buying an additional 308,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,491,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $144.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.81 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.31.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

