Zacks: Brokerages Expect Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Udemy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.18). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Udemy will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Udemy.
Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDMY. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $2,276,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,908,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,466,000.
Shares of UDMY stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.80. Udemy has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $32.62.
About Udemy
Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.
