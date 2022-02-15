Zacks: Brokerages Expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Analysts expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to announce $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. ServiceNow posted earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year earnings of $7.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $10.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

NOW opened at $579.58 on Friday. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $591.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $625.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a PE ratio of 508.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total transaction of $490,695.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total value of $370,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,953 shares of company stock valued at $17,420,327 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 60.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

