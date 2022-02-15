Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.55. Ormat Technologies also reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

In other Ormat Technologies news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $169,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,055,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,605,000 after buying an additional 858,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,373,000 after buying an additional 680,613 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,161,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,191,000 after buying an additional 506,010 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 704,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,321,000 after buying an additional 386,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 941,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,006,000 after buying an additional 359,961 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORA traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.97. 214,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,531. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.60. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $60.77 and a 1-year high of $120.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

