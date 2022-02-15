Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $248.43 Million

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to report sales of $248.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $249.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $246.60 million. Mercury Systems reported sales of $256.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $988.70 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $746,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $52.66. 366,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,298. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.33. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $79.45.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

