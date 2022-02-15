Zacks: Brokerages Expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $197.53 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will report $197.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $204.17 million and the lowest is $188.40 million. HealthEquity posted sales of $188.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year sales of $750.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $741.66 million to $757.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $827.80 million, with estimates ranging from $766.15 million to $869.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HealthEquity.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on HQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -823.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $86.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average is $59.15.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $1,070,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $258,806.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth about $95,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthEquity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.