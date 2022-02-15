Zacks: Brokerages Expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.82 Million

Equities research analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will post $216.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $220.00 million. GoPro posted sales of $203.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPRO. Wedbush raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $1,694,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $50,149.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 609,672 shares of company stock worth $6,045,411. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 90,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 34,899 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 332.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 343,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,728,000. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 80,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,601. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.14. GoPro has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

