Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will report $3.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.34 billion and the highest is $3.48 billion. FOX reported sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full year sales of $13.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $13.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.46 billion to $15.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FOX.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 90,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FOX by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.15. 32,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. FOX has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.77.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FOX (FOXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.