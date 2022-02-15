Zacks: Brokerages Expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Docebo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Docebo posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Docebo.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Docebo in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. upped their target price on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC cut their target price on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.22.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $55.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.39 and a beta of 2.45. Docebo has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $92.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its position in Docebo by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,185,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,363,000 after buying an additional 652,604 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,051,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,822,000 after acquiring an additional 631,453 shares during the period. 3G Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,272,000. Akkr Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,884,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,863,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

