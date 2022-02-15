Zacks: Brokerages Expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to Announce $1.05 EPS

Brokerages expect that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. CRA International posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CRA International.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRAI traded down $1.70 on Monday, hitting $88.44. 19,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,198. CRA International has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.70.

In other news, Director Robert W. Holthausen sold 7,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $761,581.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 439.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 39,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 64,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRA International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRA International (CRAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.