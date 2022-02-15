Zacks: Brokerages Expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Will Announce Earnings of $6.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will report $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.03 and the highest is $7.42. Charter Communications posted earnings of $4.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $30.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.59 to $35.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $38.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.05 to $49.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Charter Communications.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $758.38.

Charter Communications stock traded up $3.21 on Monday, hitting $607.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,480,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,134. The firm has a market cap of $109.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $616.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $694.17. Charter Communications has a one year low of $549.59 and a one year high of $825.62.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claar Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 96,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,126,000 after acquiring an additional 31,273 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 214,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,114,000 after acquiring an additional 19,651 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 69,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.