Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.58. Starbucks also posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after acquiring an additional 25,120 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 62.2% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 42,176 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 379,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $42,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 45,521 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $93.65. 7,947,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,346,304. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.24. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

