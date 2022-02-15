Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will report $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. Garmin posted sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year sales of $4.96 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Garmin.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 123.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 139.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $120.72. The stock had a trading volume of 16,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,057. Garmin has a 1 year low of $117.71 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.20. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

