Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will report $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. Garmin posted sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year sales of $4.96 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Garmin.
GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.17.
Shares of Garmin stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $120.72. The stock had a trading volume of 16,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,057. Garmin has a 1 year low of $117.71 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.20. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.
