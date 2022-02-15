Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Will Announce Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will report earnings per share of $2.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.70. Danaher posted earnings of $2.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year earnings of $10.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $11.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Danaher.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $271.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.54. The company has a market cap of $194.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,684 shares of company stock worth $25,657,572. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaher (DHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.