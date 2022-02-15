Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to announce earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.55. Chart Industries reported earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chart Industries.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

NASDAQ GTLS traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,545. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.86 and a 200 day moving average of $167.82. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $206.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,941,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,326,531,000 after purchasing an additional 69,802 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,798,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,728,000 after buying an additional 78,713 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,793,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,053,000 after buying an additional 1,161,995 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,756,000 after buying an additional 1,245,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,389,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,627,000 after purchasing an additional 31,808 shares during the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

