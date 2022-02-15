Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.29). Blade Air Mobility reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Blade Air Mobility.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDE. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth $7,947,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,315,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDE opened at $6.69 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

