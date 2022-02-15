Zacks: Analysts Expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will report sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $612.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $4.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $33.43 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

In other news, COO Christopher Finn sold 76,897 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $3,760,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,204,973 shares of company stock worth $122,060,334. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,787,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 570,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,302,000 after buying an additional 61,361 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 664,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,473,000 after buying an additional 29,012 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

