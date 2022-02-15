Zacks: Analysts Expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to post $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Tapestry posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 437,542 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $19,025,000 after buying an additional 215,163 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 147,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,537 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,125,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $565,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.67. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

