Zacks: Analysts Expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will post $114.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.29 million and the highest is $117.00 million. SailPoint Technologies posted sales of $103.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year sales of $417.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $416.64 million to $420.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $482.77 million, with estimates ranging from $471.40 million to $489.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SailPoint Technologies.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAIL. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

SAIL traded up $1.71 on Thursday, reaching $41.36. 1,115,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,202. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.36 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.46. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $64.19.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $519,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $137,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,899 shares of company stock worth $3,433,642. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

