Zacks: Analysts Expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Resonant reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Resonant.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

RESN traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.23. 936,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,693. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Resonant has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, COO Dylan Kelly sold 26,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $49,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George B. Holmes sold 39,857 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $75,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,134 shares of company stock valued at $173,196. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resonant by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Resonant in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Resonant in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Resonant by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 197,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 21.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

