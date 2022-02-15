Zacks: Analysts Expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.95 Billion

Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will announce $7.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.13 billion and the lowest is $7.90 billion. Netflix posted sales of $7.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year sales of $33.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.65 billion to $34.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $37.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.94 billion to $39.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Benchmark raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Macquarie lowered Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $690.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Netflix by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after buying an additional 275,804 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 250.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Netflix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,201,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Netflix by 46.9% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $74,242,000 after acquiring an additional 38,847 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 28.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $11.38 on Friday, reaching $407.95. 256,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,410,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $518.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $575.97. The company has a market cap of $181.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix has a 12 month low of $351.46 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

