Zacks: Analysts Expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings. Magna International reported earnings per share of $1.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $6.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $7.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $9.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Magna International.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magna International and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.91.

Shares of MGA opened at $76.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Magna International has a 12 month low of $72.65 and a 12 month high of $104.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 49.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 121.2% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 59.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magna International (MGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.