Zacks: Analysts Expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Brokerages expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to post $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.92. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.04. 18,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,621. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

In related news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $107,553.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,541 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $1,619,024.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 35,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,291 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,488,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 38,521 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,396,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

