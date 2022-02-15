Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.54 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to report sales of $33.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.13 billion and the lowest is $33.03 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted sales of $32.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year sales of $132.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.39 billion to $136.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $136.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $131.10 billion to $141.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBA. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

WBA stock opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

