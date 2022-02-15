Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will report $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Tenneco reported earnings per share of $1.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tenneco.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Tenneco during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Tenneco by 218.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tenneco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 731,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $797.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

