Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $385.32 Million

Analysts expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to report $385.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $381.50 million to $388.70 million. Oak Street Health reported sales of $248.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oak Street Health.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OSH shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen cut shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Shares of NYSE:OSH traded down $2.22 on Monday, hitting $17.03. 3,073,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,722. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.30. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $25,223.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,699 shares of company stock worth $6,025,464. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 1,464.9% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,225,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth approximately $139,805,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 48.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,554,000 after buying an additional 2,822,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 34.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,841,000 after buying an additional 1,854,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 94.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,936,000 after buying an additional 1,519,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

